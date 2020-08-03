Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Monday, August 03, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 03, 2020 9:19 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 18.2 million, including more than 692,000 fatalities. More than 11,444,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga and much more in India and worldwide.

Live updates :Breaking news, August 3

  • Aug 03, 2020 9:19 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    PM Narendra Modi greets people on Raksha Bandhan

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on Raksha Bandhan, saying the festival reaffirms the strong ties of love and affection that bind brothers and sisters together.

  • Aug 03, 2020 8:42 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's daughter tested positive for COVID-19

    Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's daughter has tested positive for COVID-19. She has been admitted to the hospital

  • Aug 03, 2020 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Raksha Bandhan special: Swami Ramdev reveals 12 yoga asanas as Suraksha Kavach

    Yog guru Swami Ramdev reveals 12 yoga asanas as Suraksha Kavach for brothers and sisters | WATCH NOW 

  • Aug 03, 2020 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa admitted to hospital for observation

    Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has been admitted to the hospital for observation. He is doing well, is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by our team,says Manipal Hospital. Karnataka Chief Minister tested positive for COVID19 yesterday.

  • Aug 03, 2020 7:48 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Flood water enters several villages in Muraul block area in Muzaffarpur

    Floodwater enters several villages in Muraul block area in Muzaffarpur

  • Aug 03, 2020 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 18.2 million, death toll crosses 6.92 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter​​​​ @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 18.2 million, including more than 6892,000 fatalities. More than 11,444,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    • USA 4,813,647
    • Brazil 2,733,677
    • India 1,804,702
    • Russia 850,870
    • South Africa 511,485

