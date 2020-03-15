Image Source : AP Coronavirus halts life in Spain; over 2,000 cases reported in 24 hours

Roads and public spaces were deserted in Spain as nationwide lockdown began on Sunday. Police asked joggers at the city's parks and beaches to go home as the Spanish government's stricter measures to contain the new coronavirus took affect.

Spain declared a two-week state of emergency on Saturday imposing new special measures including the confinement of people to their homes - unless shopping for food and medicine - going to and from work, and to meet other basic needs.

Restaurants and hotels are also closed and public transport has been reduced.

On Sunday, Spain witnessed a spike in the confirmed cases of coronavirus. In last 24 hours, over 2,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported from Spain taking the overall count to over 7,700 along with 288 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.