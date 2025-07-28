Conjoined twin Carmen Andrade shares summer moments with husband after intimate wedding In a heartwarming Instagram post, Tiktoker Carmen Andrade shared photos from a peaceful canoe outing on a lake, joined by her husband and her family.

New Delhi:

Two weeks after announcing her marriage, TikToker Carmen Andrade, one half of the conjoined twin duo with sister Lupita Andrade, offered a glimpse into her first summer as a newlywed with husband Daniel McCormack.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Carmen shared photos from a peaceful canoe outing on a lake, joined by her family. One image captured their father smiling while paddling, while Daniel, 28, could be seen fishing in the background. “Last minute lake evening con la familia,” Carmen captioned the post.

Worth the views and spending time with you: Carmen

The couple, who met on Hinge in 2020, has been enjoying quality time outdoors. In June, they visited the scenic Buttercup Farm Audubon Sanctuary in New York, where nature’s beauty came with a minor inconvenience. “The amount of ticks we found on ourselves on this hike tonight and then after was disgusting,” Carmen wrote on Instagram, “but it was worth it for the views and spending time with you.”

The couple tied the knot last October in an intimate ceremony at Lover’s Leap Bridge in New Milford, Connecticut. In a May 20 video on the twins’ YouTube channel, the pair described the event as a “small get-together” with “just local family.”

Fans applaud couple for authenticity

Daniel, known for his sense of humor, joked about keeping the guest list exclusive: “I’m sorry, but great uncle Patrick, who I haven’t seen since I was three, you’re not worth a seat at my table.”

Carmen, 25, also shared her decision to wear an emerald green gown instead of a traditional white wedding dress. “It was very pretty,” she said. “It was in autumn, which made it even prettier. I did not wear white. Don’t regret it. I don’t like white. Not my thing.”

As their relationship continues to unfold online, fans have applauded the couple for their authenticity, charm, and close bond with family, both on and off the screen.