Image Source : AP Chinese man suspected of coronavirus admitted in Pakistan hospital

Pakistan health authorities on Saturday said a Chinese national suspected of coronavirus was admitted in isolation at a medical facility in Multan in Punjab province. Feng Fen, 40, was living in a camp with Chinese workers near Multan after returning from China's Wuhan city 10 days ago.

Feng was brought to Nishtar Hospital on Friday night, National Institute of Health officials said.

"One suspected case is admitted in isolation in Multan right now. His clinical condition is stable and it does not seem to be a case of novel coronavirus. Relevant samples have been taken," the NIH said.

Earlier this week, Pakistan setup counters at the airports to screen passengers coming from China for coronavirus.

Thousands of Chinese nationals work in Pakistan on various projects including under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Many Pakistan students study in China.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said there were approximately 28,000 Pakistani students all over China.

"In Wuhan alone, there are close to 500 Pakistani students," she said, adding that around 1,500 traders from Pakistan travel to China frequently.

The death toll due to the coronavirus rose to 41 in China with 1,287 confirmed cases, China's National Health Commission announced on Saturday.

Of the confirmed cases, the condition of the 237 persons is critical.

The coronavirus has caused alarm as it is similar to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) which killed hundreds of people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002.

Also Read | Chinese doctor becomes first medical casualty to deadly coronavirus: report

Watch | AIIMS to increase isolation ward's capacity if required for coronavirus: Director