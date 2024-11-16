China: Eight killed, 17 injured in stabbing spree in Wuxi

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO Police officers on duty in China's Zhuhai.

A 21-year-old student went on a stabbing spree in Wuxi, a city in eastern China, on Saturday evening, killing eight people and injuring 17 others. Local police confirmed the attack in a statement but have not disclosed a possible motive. The injured are receiving treatment, and authorities are investigating the incident.

Context of recent violence

The stabbing spree occurred just days after another tragedy in Zhuhai, where a hit-and-run incident outside a sports center killed 35 people and injured 43. These back-to-back incidents have raised concerns over public safety in urban areas.

Further details on the Wuxi attack and the perpetrator’s background are awaited as authorities continue their investigations.