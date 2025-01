Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Chile earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolted Antofagasta, Chile on Thursday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said. The earthquake struck 84 km northwest of Calama, EMSC reported.

Social media users have posted unverified videos showing prolonged tremors, which they claim to be CCTV footage.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added)