This Canadian man burned Rs 5.37 crore to escape divorce settlement, now has to pay $2,000 per day to ex-wife

Canadian businessman Bruce McConville

A grudge or maybe an act of revenge, this Canadian man claims he had burned $1 million Canadian dollars (approx Rs 5.37 crore) so that her ex-wife couldn't get a divorce settlement. However, the court refuses to buy McConville claim. Here's the entire story.

Who is Bruce McConville?

Bruce McConville, a 55-year-old businessman and a failed mayoral, is accused of selling properties to his former accountant even when a court order had restricted him of selling any of his assets before the settlement with his ex-wife is done.

Court says 'we don't believe you', demands for evidence

Ottawa Superior Court Justice Kevin Phillips on claims made by McConville said it was 'hard to believe'.

Responding to court, McConville said, "It's not something that I would normally do...I am not a person that is extremely materialistic. A little goes a long way. I have always been frugal."

Court sentences 30-day jail term, warns for further penal consequences

McConville has been slammed by the court for not filing settlement affidavits with his ex-wife and is sentenced for 30-day jail term. The court has also warned him of further penal consequences if he doesn't tell the truth to the court.

McConville to pay $2,000/day fine

Not buying McConville's claim, the court has directed the businessman to pay $2,000 per day to his ex-wife as fine.