Canadian police officer suspended for attending pro-Khalistan protest outside Hindu temple in Brampton

Canada Hindu temple attack: A Canadian police officer was suspended for participating in a pro-Khalistan protest outside the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, a CBC report said, quoting authorities. The suspended Peel Regional Police officer has been identified as Harinder Sohi, an 18-year veteran of the force.

As per the CBC report, he was suspended after the video went viral on social media showing him holding a Khalistan flag, while others in the protest chanted anti-India slogans, CBC News reported.

What did the Canadian Police say?

Peel Regional Police said that they were aware of the circulating video showing one of their off-duty officers participating in a protest. Media Relations Officer Richard Chin told CBC, "This officer has since been suspended in accordance with the Community Safety and Policing Act. We are investigating the circumstances in totality depicted in the video and are unable to provide further information until such time that this investigation is complete."

Meanwhile, Sergeant Sohi has received death threats on social media, prompting the Peel Regional Police Association to offer "assistance and protection." Sohi at present does not face any allegations of wrongdoing.

Peel Regional Police asserted that they are taking measures to ensure "peaceful and lawful" planned protests by deploying officers. Sharing a post on X, the Peel Regional Police wrote, "Officers will be deployed to ensure peace and lawfulness at planned demonstrations. Violence and other criminal acts has no place in our community."

Attack on Hindu Sabha temple

On Sunday, Peel Regional Police said that a protest occurred at a Hindu temple in Brampton and unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show demonstrators holding banners in support of Khalistan, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported. The videos appear to show fist fights and people striking each other with poles on what appears to be the grounds surrounding the Hindu Sabha Mandir temple, the report added.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton by alleged Khalistani extremists and said that every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. "The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident," Trudeau said in a post on X on Monday.

India condemned attack

India condemned the attack with an expectation that those indulging in violence "will be prosecuted". In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that New Delhi remains "deeply concerned" about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada. "We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario yesterday. We call on the government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was quoted as saying in the statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the recent attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton by Khalistani extremists, calling it equally appalling are the 'cowardly attempts' to intimidate our diplomats. "Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," PM Modi posted on X today (November 4).

