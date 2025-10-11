Buddha's sacred relics reach Russia for first time, marking new chapter in India–Russia cultural ties Thousands of devotees lined the streets of Elista, offering prayers and chants as the sacred relics arrived amid great reverence. A press conference held at the Golden Abode Monastery brought together prominent Buddhist figures in Russia.

In a historic moment for India-Russia relations, sacred relics of Lord Buddha have arrived in Elista, the capital of the Republic of Kalmykia, marking the first-ever exposition of the relics in Russia. The holy relics, enshrined at the National Museum, New Delhi, were transported on a special Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, accompanied by a high-level Indian delegation led by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The relics were received with reverence by Batu Sergeyevich Khasikov, Head of the Republic of Kalmykia, alongside Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar, Shajin Lama of the Kalmyk people, and other eminent monks and dignitaries. The relics will be displayed at the Golden Abode of Shakyamuni Buddha (Geden Shedrup Choikorling Monastery) from October 11 to 18.

Artifacts and cultural gifts

India has sent 16 sacred Buddhist artifacts, including statuettes, bas-reliefs from the 2nd-11th centuries, scenes from the life of Buddha, and Sanskrit manuscripts to be displayed at the NN Palmova National Museum. Additionally, India is gifting the Kangyur, a monumental collection of 108 Mongolian-language volumes of Buddhist scriptures, to Kalmyk State University and the Trinity Khurul Monastery.

Spiritual welcome in Kalmykia

Thousands of devotees lined the streets of Elista to welcome the sacred relics with chants and offerings. A press conference at the Golden Abode Monastery brought together global Buddhist leaders, including His Holiness the 43rd Sakya Trizin Rinpoche, Shajin Lama, and representatives from the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC). Speakers hailed the event as a profound moment for spiritual unity and Indo-Russian friendship.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya remarked that the relics’ journey would “spread Lord Buddha’s message of peace and strengthen academic and cultural ties between India and Russia.”

A week of cultural and religious events

The week-long exposition will feature a series of teachings, religious services, exhibitions, and cultural presentations.

Highlights include-

A presentation of the Holy Kangyur by the IBC to nine Buddhist institutes and one university.

An exhibition of Buddhist stamps, featuring contributions from 90 countries, curated by Indian philatelist Vinod Kumar.

The IBC-curated exhibition “Sacred Legacy of the Shakyas”, tracing the rediscovery of Buddha’s relics from ancient Kapilavastu (Piprahwa).

A thematic display titled “Bodhicitta- Treasures of Buddhist Art from the National Museum of India”, highlighting India’s Buddhist heritage.

An MoU is also expected to be signed between the Central Spiritual Administration of Buddhism (Russia) and the International Buddhist Confederation (India) to promote long-term cultural and academic collaborations.

Kalmykia: A historic Buddhist heartland

Kalmykia, located in southwestern Russia near the Caspian Sea, is home to Europe’s only indigenous Buddhist population, descendants of the Oirat Mongols. The region’s rich Buddhist tradition was revived in the 20th century largely due to the efforts of 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche, the revered Ladakhi monk and diplomat who helped reestablish Buddhism in Mongolia, Buryatia, Tuva, and Kalmykia.

In September 2025, Elista hosted the 3rd International Buddhist Forum, further cementing its place as a center for global Buddhist dialogue.

Continuing the journey of the relics

The sacred Piprahwa relics from the National Museum have previously travelled to Mongolia (2022), Thailand (2024), and Vietnam (2025) before their current journey to Russia. Each exposition serves to strengthen cultural and spiritual connections across Asia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in July 2025, had celebrated the return of the sacred Jewel Relics from Hong Kong, describing them as “treasures that make every Indian proud” and a reflection of India’s deep historical ties with Buddhism.