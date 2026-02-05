'Sorry I believed Mandelson's lies': British PM Keir Starmer issues apology to Epstein victims Labour MPs revolted against his push for the top mandarin to vet Mandelson files, compelling a Commons committee pivot. Cops halted early disclosure, warning it could taint Epstein-Mandelson probes.

London:

British PM Keir Starmer issued a raw apology to Jeffrey Epstein's victims on Thursday (February 5), admitting he fell for Peter Mandelson's lies in appointing the scandal-tainted peer as US ambassador. Amid a Commons mutiny and plummeting authority, Starmer begged Labour MPs for unity while dodging calls for his top aide's head.

Starmer's emotional Mea Culpa to Epstein victims

From Hastings, Starmer bared regret over Mandelson's Epstein ties- revealed in docs showing sensitive info shared during Gordon Brown's era. "I'm sorry for what was done to you, sorry power failed you, sorry I believed Mandelson’s lies and appointed him, sorry you're reliving trauma publicly," he said. Vowing truth, "We will pursue it." He contrasted public servants' duty with Mandelson's self-interest.

Mandelson scandal triggers labour U-turn and fury

Starmer's woes peaked on Wednesday (February 4) as MPs rebelled over his plan for the top civil servant to release Mandelson appointment files, forcing a parliamentary committee handover. Police blocked earlier release, citing prejudice to probes into Mandelson-Epstein chats. MPs likened it to "Chris Pincher on steroids"- the sex pest row that felled Boris Johnson. One fumed, "We're the clean ones- time for fresh start." Calls mount to sack chief adviser Morgan McSweeney or Starmer himself.

Deputy leader Lucy Powell urged learning from "judgment errors": "Don't repeat mistakes."

PM dodges blame, pins on Mandelson amid party rift

Starmer empathised, "I share MPs' anger over his Epstein links and past deeds." But he insisted ire targets Mandelson, not him- despite authority wobbles post-Downing Street. A lengthy Wednesday speech on "community cohesion" drowned in scandal queries.

Pivots to "pride in place" but unity plea rings hollow

Starmer pushed his £5bn+ "Pride in Place" for deprived areas, warning far-right exploitation without it. He blasted Reform UK's Matthew Goodwin for questioning non-white Brits' identity (citing Sunak, Mahmood, Rashford): "An affront to values." To rebels: "Every minute not on cost-of-living, unity vs. Reform's toxins is wasted- we must fight for tolerant, diverse Britain."