British MP highlights human rights violations in Sindh, Balochistan, urges for review of Pakistan's record

In a conference held at the House of Commons on January 29, 2025, the human rights abuses in Sindh and Balochistan were discussed, calling on Pakistan to ensure justice for the oppressed people of the concerned regions. The conference, organised by the Asian Human Rights Forum (AHRF) in partnership with the World Sindh Congress (WSC) and the Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC), saw the presence of human rights advocates and community members from across the globe. Bob Blackman, who hosted the conference, opened the session by underscoring Britain's commitment to ensuring human rights.

Blackman calls for a thorough review of Pakistan's human rights record

Blackman, while referring to the AHRF brochure, which had the details of the human rights violations in Pakistan, called for a review of Pakistan's human rights record. He said that the aid given to the country should be used for supporting its people and not oppressing them.

WSC's Hidayatullah Bhutto explained the systematic exploitation of Sindh, highlighting how "Pakistan's military unlawfully took control of agricultural land under the guise of corporate farming, depriving Sindhis of their rightful resources," news agency ANI reports.

The severe situation of human rights was also discussed, as the region frequently witnesses mass disappearances and the discovery of mass graves linked to the Pakistani military. The natural resources of Balochistan also get exploited, while the area lacks basic amenities, like healthcare and education.

AHRF Executive Director Arif Aajakia thanked Blackman for hosting the event, as he said, "Since 1991, Pakistan Rangers, a regular battalion of the Pakistan Army, have been stationed in Karachi, effectively ruling Sindh."

Pakistan's misuse of foreign aid was also highlighted

Pakistan's misuse of foreign aid was also criticised at the conference as he urged that Pakistan should be pressurised to protect its citizens' fundamental rights. The urgent need for international action also featured in the discussion, with an emphasis on the widespread lack of municipal services and the military's involvement in land grabs across Sindh and Balochistan.

The conference urged the British government to "exert pressure on Pakistan to restore the human rights of its citizens."

(With inputs from ANI)

