Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 28, 2020 8:44 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 44 million, including more than 1,171,272 fatalities. More than 32,442,947 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

  • Oct 28, 2020 8:43 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter broke out in Budgam

  • Oct 28, 2020 8:22 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Delhi air quality deteriorates with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere;

  • Oct 28, 2020 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga to prevent kidney infections during winters | WATCH

  • Oct 28, 2020 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Two IED recovered from Aurangabad's Dhibra

    Two Improvised explosive devices recovered and defused by Central Reserve Police Force from Aurangabad's Dhibra area, earlier today

  • Oct 28, 2020 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Bihar Election 2020: Problem detected in EVM

    Problem detected in the Electronic Voting Machine at polling booth number 168 in Lakhisarai

  • Oct 28, 2020 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Bihar elections: Polling begins

    Voting begins for the first phase of Bihar Elections; 1,066 candidates in fray for 71 seats

  • Oct 28, 2020 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM Modi to hold three rallies today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold three election rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna today

  • Oct 28, 2020 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Rahul Gandhi to address rallies today

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address two rallies in Valmikinagar and Kusheshwar Asthan (Darbhanga) today

  • Oct 28, 2020 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Munger firing: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights takes cognizance of incident

    National Commission for Protection of Child Rights takes cognizance of "incident of violence and firing in Bihar's Munger during the procession for Durga idol immersion on the intervening night of 26 and 27 Oct in which a minor was reportedly injured", asks Munger SP to submit a report in 48 hrs

  • Oct 28, 2020 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar elections

    Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Elections 2020 will begin shortly. I appeal to people of the State to exercise their right to vote: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav

  • Oct 28, 2020 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Delhi pollution data

    Delhi: Air Quality Index is at 313 in Anand Vihar, 305 in RK Puram, 325 in Mundka and 309 in Patparganj; all four in 'very poor' category as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee data

  • Oct 28, 2020 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Bihar elections today

    Preparations underway at a polling station in Munger as the voting for the first phase of Bihar elections

