Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 16, 2020 10:09 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 39 million, including more than 1,102,417 fatalities. More than 29,364,937 patients are reported to have recovered.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work.

 

  • Oct 16, 2020 10:09 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    SIT completes its probe into Hathras alleged gangrape case

    Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to investigate the Hathras alleged gangrape case completes its probe. The team will submit report to the government soon.

  • Oct 16, 2020 9:46 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Panchkula's Mata Mansa Devi Temple gears up for devotees during Navratri

    Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Haryana's Panchkula gears up for devotees during Navratri amid COVID-19. The temple CEO said, "All precautionary measures in place. Limit of devotees raised from 4500 to 11000. Any offering or touching idols prohibited. Prasad to be distributed in packets."

  • Oct 16, 2020 8:16 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: 'Relaxing yoga session' to cure stress, hypertension

    Yog Guru Swami Ramdev's 'Relaxing yoga session' to cure stress, hypertension | Watch Now

  • Oct 16, 2020 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    India continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million population globally

    The Union Health Ministry stated that India continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million population globally (presently pegged at 80). Some states/UTs are performing better and reporting much lower deaths/million population than the national average

  • Oct 16, 2020 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Mizoram: 9 new COVID-19 cases reported

    9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total tally to 2,229. The number of active cases is at 108 while 2,121 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the State till date. 

  • Oct 16, 2020 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 39 million, death toll crosses 1 million

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Madhu Rao (@MadhuL13) and my colleagues Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra), Priya Jaiswal (@priyajais), Nidhi Taneja (@nidhiindiatv), Shashwat Bhandari (@ShashBhandari​), Rashi Hardaha (@rashihardaha), Analiza Pathak (@analizapathak) and Abhinav Ranjan. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world.

    Here's a quick overview:

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 39 million, including more than 1,102,417 fatalities. More than 29,364,937 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA- 8,215,196
    India-  7,365,435
    Brazil-  5,170,996
    Russia-  1,354,163
    Spain-  972,958

