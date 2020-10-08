Thursday, October 08, 2020
     
  Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 08, 2020 8:38 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 36 million, including more than 1,054,000 fatalities. More than 27,143,990 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. 

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work.

Live updates :Breaking News, October 8

  • Oct 08, 2020 8:38 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Four criminals injured in encounter that broke out between Delhi Police, criminals in Rohini

    Four criminals injured in an encounter that broke out between Delhi Police and criminals in Begum Pur area, Rohini today. Injured admitted to hospital. 70 live cartridges recovered

  • Oct 08, 2020 8:35 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    PM Narendra Modi wishes to Air Force personnel on 88th anniversary of the Indian Air Force

    PM Narendra Modi wishes to Air Force personnel on the 88th anniversary of the Indian Air Force. He says, "You not only keep the skies of the country secure but also play a leading role in the service of humanity during disasters. Your courage, valor and dedication inspires everyone."

  • Oct 08, 2020 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to cure Varicose Veins

    Yog Guru Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas to cure Varicose Veins | WATCH NOW

  • Oct 08, 2020 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Hathras victim's family go to court against 'illegal confinement'

    A petition has been filed in Allahabad High Court on behalf of the family members of the Hathras victim, alleging that the district administration has illegally confined them in their house. The court has been requested to direct the district administration that the "family members be released from illegal confinement and allowed to move out of their house and meet people".

    This habeas corpus writ petition, filed by the family members of the victim, is listed on October 8 for hearing. Om Prakash, who is the father of the victim, along with her mother, two brothers and two more family members have filed the petition.

    In the petition, it has been alleged that on September 29 the petitioners were illegally confined in their house by the district administration and since then they are not being allowed to meet anyone.

    It has been further alleged that "though, at a later stage, a few people were allowed to meet the petitioners, the district administration is still not allowing them (the petitioners) to move out of their house at free will".

    In this petition, the petitioners have alleged that they were being prevented from meeting or communicating freely, thereby their right to freedom of speech and expression, as well as the right to receive information, is being violated.

    In the petition, one Surender Kumar, claiming himself to be the national general secretary of the Akhil Bhartiya Valmiki Mahapanchayat, has stated that he was approached by the petitioners over telephone and on behalf of them he has filed the petition.

    The habeas corpus writ petition is filed before the high court when a person is illegally detained. During the court proceedings, if the court finds that the person is illegally detained, then it can order for the release of that person.

  • Oct 08, 2020 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Air Quality updates in Delhi

    Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 210 in Anand Vihar, at 214 in Patparganj and at 251 in Bawana; all three in 'poor' category, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.

  • Oct 08, 2020 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wishes to air warriors, their families on Air Force Day

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wishes to the air warriors and their families on the 88th anniversary of Indian Air Force (IAF). He says, "I am confident that the IAF will always guard the nation's skies, come what may. Here's wishing you blue skies and happy landings always."

  • Oct 08, 2020 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 36.3 million, death toll crosses 1 million

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 36.3 million, including more than 1,061,000 fatalities. More than 27,407,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    • USA 7,406,146
    • India 6,223,519
    • Brazil 4,780,317
    • Russia 1,167,805
    • Colombia 824,042

