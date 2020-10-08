Image Source : PTI Delhi records 2,726 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 5,653

Delhi recorded as many as 2,726 fresh coronavirus cases. With this, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has mounted to over 3 lakh on Thursday, while the death toll mounted to 5,653. Thirty-seven fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 53,322 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 3,00,833 in the national capital, including 2,72,948 patients who have either been discharged, or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 22,232, of which 12,890 are in home isolation.

The number of COVID-19 containment zones in the city is currently 2,734, the bulletin said.

(With Inputs from PTI)

