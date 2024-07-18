Bangladesh: 32 killed, internet shut down, colleges closed | Why are students protesting against job quotas?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Bangladesh violence

Dhaka: Thirteen more people were killed as thousands of students armed with sticks and rocks clashed with armed police in Dhaka on Thursday, the worst day of violence so far in protests in Bangladesh against a policy that sets quotas for the allocation of government jobs. Authorities cut some mobile internet services to try to quell the unrest, which has killed at least 32 people this week. The people who died on Thursday, which saw the highest death toll in a single day so far, included a bus driver who was brought to a hospital with a bullet wound to his chest, a rickshaw-puller and three students, officials told news agency Reuters.

Hundreds of people were injured as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to break up groups of protesters, who torched vehicles, police posts and other establishments, witnesses said. The nationwide agitation, the biggest since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was reelected earlier this year, is fuelled by high youth unemployment. Nearly a fifth of the country's 170 million population is out of work or education. Protesters are demanding the state stop setting aside 30% of government jobs for the families of people who fought in the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan.

VIDEO: Violence grips Dhaka as quota clashes kill 18 more people in Bangladesh

Here are details of the protests and their history:

WHAT TRIGGERED THE PROTESTS?

The demonstrations started last month after the High Court reinstated a quota system for government jobs, overturning a 2018 decision by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government to scrap it. That move, which covered the 30% of jobs reserved for family members of freedom fighters in the 1971 war for independence from Pakistan, followed similar student protests. But the Supreme Court suspended the high court order after the government's appeal, setting a date of Aug. 7 to hear the government's challenge.

However, the students stepped up their protest when Hasina refused to meet their demands, citing the court proceedings. She called the protesters "razakar", making use of an offensive term for those accused of collaborating with Pakistan's army in 1971 to betray the country.

WHAT IS THE QUOTA SYSTEM?

Introduced in 1972, Bangladesh's quota system has gone through several changes since. When it was abolished in 2018, 56% of government jobs were blocked under various quotas. The bulk covered groups such as freedom fighters' families, with women and those from underdeveloped districts receiving a share of a tenth each, with 5% allotted to indigenous communities, and 1% for the disabled. The protesting students want all categories abolished, except the last two.

WHAT SPARKED THE VIOLENCE?

The protests turned violent this week following clashes between thousands of anti-quota demonstrators and members of the student wing of Hasina's Awami League party. Police fired rubber bullets and hurled sound grenades and tear gas to scatter protesters who also blocked railway tracks and major roads.

WHAT DO THE STUDENTS FEAR?

Hasina is the daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh, who led its freedom movement. Protesters and critics say the 30% quota for families of freedom fighters favours Awami League supporters, which led the independence fight. Experts also attribute the unrest to stagnant job growth in the private sector, making public sector jobs, with their accompanying regular wage hikes and privileges, very attractive.

The quotas shrink the number of government jobs open for all, hurting aspirants who want them filled on the basis of merit. They have sparked anger among students grappling with high youth unemployment, as nearly 32 million young people are out of work or education from a population of 170 million. The economy, once among the world's fastest growing, has stagnated, inflation hovers around 10% and dollar reserves are shrinking.

WHAT HAS HASINA SAID?

The protests are the first challenge to Hasina's government since she won a fourth consecutive term in January in elections boycotted by the main opposition. She has condemned the loss of lives and called for patience until the Supreme Court delivers its verdict.



