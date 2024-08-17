Bangladesh 'committed to ensuring free and fair elections': Chief Adviser Yunus at Global South Summit

Follow us on Image Source : PMO/REUTERS Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh interim government chief Muhammad Yunus.

Dhaka: Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, said his administration is committed to ensuring a transition to inclusive and pluralistic democracy and fostering an environment for the conduct of free and fair elections. He made the remarks at the Third Voice of Global South Summit hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in virtual format on Saturday.

"You all are aware that Bangladesh witnessed a ‘Second Revolution’ on August 5, 2024, through a mass uprising spearheaded by our valiant students and joined by the masses," said the 84-year-old Nobel Laureate in the Summit, referring to the political turmoil in his country and the ouster of ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last week.

"Our government is committed to ensuring a transition to inclusive and pluralistic democracy and creating an environment in which free, fair and participatory elections can be held," he further said, while promising to carry out vital reforms in the electoral system, judiciary, local government, economy and education. He also extended an invitation to the international community to visit Dhaka.

PM Modi speaks to Muhammad Yunus

PM Modi on Friday received a call from Bangladesh's interim government chief Muhammad Yunus where they exchanged views on the prevailing situation in the neighbouring country. PM Modi reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable and peaceful Bangladesh and was assured of the protection and safety of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh.

According to a press note by the Chief Adviser's press wing, Yunus told PM Modi that reports of attacks on the minorities have been "exaggerated" and he is inviting Indian journalists to Bangladesh to report from the ground. He also thanked PM Modi and felicitated him on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day on Thursday (August 15). During these talks, PM Modi invited the Nobel laureate to join the Third Voice of Global South Summit.

"The Chief Adviser has told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his government is committed to safeguarding every citizen of the country including the minorities when the Indian Prime Minister raised the issue of the protection of the minorities. Professor Muhammad Yunus said the situation in Bangladesh has been brought under control and life is becoming normal across the country," the statement added.

650 killed in Bangladesh's recent unrest: UN

Meanwhile, the UN Human Rights Office released a preliminary report saying that nearly 650 people have been killed in the recent unrest in Bangladesh between July 16 and August 11. The unrest followed a controversial quota system for Bangladesh government jobs, amid high youth unemployment in the country.

Those killed include protesters, bystanders, journalists and several security forces personnel, it said, adding that thousands of protesters and bystanders were injured, with hospitals overwhelmed by the influx of patients. Furthermore, hospitals were reportedly prevented by state authorities from providing details of those killed and injured, the report suggested.

There were also reports of looting, arson and attacks on members of religious minorities, as well as reprisals against and revenge killings of members of the former ruling party and police following the resignation of Hasina on August 5. On August 15, mobs armed with bamboo sticks, iron rods and pipes reportedly assaulted the former prime minister's Awami League Party supporters who had gathered to pay their tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his death anniversary.

(with PTI inputs)

