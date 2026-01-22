Australia: Three dead, one injured in mass shooting in New South Wales Emergency services were called to an address at Lake Cargelligo, a town of around 1,500 people, following reports of a shooting, a police statement said.

Melbourne:

Three people were killed and another was injured in a shooting on Thursday in the town of Lake Cargelligo in Australia’s New South Wales state, police said.

Emergency services were called to a residential address in the town of about 1,500 people following reports of gunfire, according to a police statement.

Two women and a man were found dead at the scene, while another man was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police said the shooter or shooters were still at large and urged the public to avoid the area. Local residents were advised to remain indoors as the operation continued.