AI Summit in France: After first global pact on AI in 2023, what more can futuristic meet achieve this year?

Follow us on Image Source : AP PM Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to France where he is set to co-chair the AI Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron. The summit will focus on five major themes, including public service AI, the future of work, innovation and culture, trust in AI, and global governance of AI.

With the growing potential of AI with each passing day, the summit and its outcomes are worth looking for. Notably, this is the third AI Summit.

First AI Summit: What is Bletchley Park Declaration?

The first one was held in the United Kingdom in 2023. That year, it was referred to as the AI Safety Summit. The summit was remarkably significant and successful as 28 countries, including the US, the UK, the European Union, India and China, signed the Bletchley Park Declaration. The declaration is the first global pact to deal with the potential risks of 'Frontier AI systems', a term used for the latest AI systems.

As AI is witnessing technological advancements, its capabilities can be exploited for terrorism and criminal activities among others. So, in order to regulate it for more human-centric purposes, the declaration was signed. A year later, in the second AI Summit which was held in Seoul, 16 top AI companies made voluntary commitments to develop AI transparently. However, this is not the only concern regarding the AI. Like any other new dimension, it too has various aspects to tackle.

What more could world achieve?

Two years down the line India is at the centre of the summit along with France and Canada. New Delhi has been making efforts to prevent Global South from facing the same fate concerning AI that they faced with respect to earlier technologies.

New Delhi is pushing to widen the scope of AI accessibility for developing nations to ensure that its benefits are shared equitably instead of getting concentrated in a few developed countries. Furthermore, the biggest buzzword in the third summit would be the Chinese Deepsake Foundation AI system.

It has raised hopes for countries like France, India and others towards developing foundational AI modules as Deepsake proved that even with less money and hardware. Apart from that, there is a necessity for multilateral cooperation at the intergovernmental level and the multinational groupings and bodies level.