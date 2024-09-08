After Mauritius, Guyana now Singapore hosts first-ever Bhojpuri show at National University | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : BHOJPURI ASSOCIATION OF SINGAPORE Bhojpuri Mithas Program in Singapore

Singapore: For the first time in Singapore, a Bhojpuri show was staged recently, reflecting the city-state's growing Indian cultural presence, as artists are increasingly showcasing linguistic diversity and cultural heritage of India to global, multi-national audiences. "The Indian diaspora is growing globally like never before, particularly the professionals living abroad with their families. And for them, we are bringing our talented artists to share our culture and traditions in a way that helps them keep in touch with their roots," said Neeraj Chaturvedi, President of the Bhojpuri Association Singapore (BAS).

BAS said for the first time ever, a Bhojpuri show was staged at the prestigious National University of Singapore (NUS) on Aug 31. The show was organised by BAS, which represents a community of about 10,000 Bhojpuri people living in Singapore. Another mega show is being planned for next year, it said. According to experts, Indian cultural activities are increasing like never before in Singapore as more and more artists are staging shows to promote rich languages and talents from India, while gaining global exposure from multi-national audiences.

'Bhojpur Mithas at NUS'

“Celebrating our culture globally is important and we feel that more should also be done to keep our next generation, growing abroad, updated on creativity in their homeland, giving them good opportunities to learn and stay in touch with the traditions back home in India,” underscored Chaturvedi. Led by its chairperson Dr Sarita Boodhoo, a distinguished scholar who has spent over 50 years researching the Bhojpuri language and has authored several books, members of the Bhojpuri Speaking Union of Mauritius also attended the Bhojpuri show titled 'Bhojpur Mithas (sweets)' at NUS.

Bhojpuri syllabus for government schools in Mauritius

Dr Boodhoo, who developed a Bhojpuri syllabus for government schools in Mauritius, staged a "Bhojpuri Mahotsav" in May in that country and plans an even bigger show next year in the island nation, where Bhojpuri is spoken widely alongside Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, and French, with English being an official language. Given such spread of Indian communities, Chaturvedi feels the need to elevate Bhojpuri culture to an international platform and to encourage the production and dissemination of pure and melodious Bhojpuri songs, dances and dramas.

Chaturvedi, who will be leading a delegation and joining Mauritius-based Bhojpuri people for the mega event next year, says the association is committed to promoting Bhojpuri performers who have consistently upheld the integrity of the language in their music. He emphasised that the association will continue to collaborate with talented Bhojpuri artists from India, providing them with the necessary support to showcase their art on a global stage, thereby helping to preserve the rich Bhojpuri cultural heritage.

Indian culture in Singapore

Broadly, multi-ethnic Singapore is already a melting pot of cultures with performances by global artists, including Indian singers, musicians, dancers and drama performers. Recently, globally acclaimed Indian musician A R Rahman performed in Singapore to a full house, and next month, noted singers like Padma Shri Udit Narayan and musical-duo Vishal and Shekhar will be holding their shows here. Popular Indian comedian Vir Das will also perform at Singapore’s Capitol Theatre on Oct 30, roughly a year after his last performance in the city-state.

(With inputs from agency)

ALSO READ: From cricket to blend of 'Bhojpuri Nights', Hindu temples, how Indians aid Guyana's booming economy