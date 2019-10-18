Trump to host G7 summit at his Miami golf resort next year

Image Source : AP IMAGE G7 Summit to be held at Trump golf resort in Florida

The G7 summit to be held next year will be held at a golf resort in Florida, which is owned by US President Donald Trump. The announcement was made by the White House on Thursday, where the chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said that the National Doral Miami, located around 13 km from Miami's airport has been chosen for the event. The G7 summit, slated for June 10-12, 2020, is to be held between Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK, US plus the EU.

Mulvaney told the media that an advance team of scouts had started with about a list of possible locations for the summit in about a dozen states and visited venues in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, Tennessee and Utah, the BBC reported.

"And it became apparent at the end of that process that Doral was by far and away, far and away, the best physical facility for this meeting.

"In fact, I was talking to one of the advance teams when they came back and I said, 'what was it like?' And they said, 'You're not going to believe this but it's almost like they built this facility to host type of event.'"

Trump had originally floated the idea of his 800-acre Doral property hosting G7 earlier this year.

Denying that Trump would profit from the decision, Mulvaney said he had initially been sceptical and "aware of the political sort of criticism that we'd come under for doing it at Doral".

"I get the criticisms, so does he. Basically, he'd be criticised regardless of what he'd chose to do, but now there's no issue here on him profiting from this anyway, shape or form."

The chief of staff also denied hosting the summit would breach the Emoluments Clause of the US Constitution, which prohibits a President from any "profit, gain, or advantage" received "directly or indirectly" from foreign governments.

