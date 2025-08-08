10 people killed, 33 missing after flash flood hits northwestern China Flash flood hits China: The heavy rains knocked out power and telecommunications services in the Xinglong mountain area, leaving more than 4,000 people across four villages stranded.

Hangzhou (China):

At least 10 people have died and 33 others went missing as flash foods hit Yuzhong County in China’s northwestern Gansu province, Chinese state media reported.

The development comes as heavy rains since Thursday have triggered flash floods and at least one landslide in mountainous areas near the city of Lanzhou, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The heavy rains knocked out power and telecommunications services in the Xinglong mountain area, leaving more than 4,000 people across four villages stranded.

In the wake of these developments, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged all-out rescue and flood prevention efforts in the area.

With inputs from AP