Iran to surpass uranium enrichment limits in days: Official

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Iran's atomic energy agency said on Monday that the country will breach on June 27 the limit on its stockpile of enriched uranium that was capped under a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that Tehran has increased the speed of low-grade uranium enrichment four times since it announced in May that it would stop complying with parts of the nuclear agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), after the US unilaterally withdrew from the deal.

The country had said earlier that it would quadruple its production of low-enriched uranium in retaliation for sanctions reinstated by Washington, Iranian news agency Mehr reported.

"We will cross (limit of) 300 kg (for the production of low-grade enriched uranium) by June 27," Behrooz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the AEOI told reporters.

The pace of enrichment will even be faster after that, he added.

Under the nuclear deal clinched between Iran and the world's six major powers in 2015, Iran accepted to stockpile low-grade enriched uranium by 300 kg.