Two injured as several small explosions hit Thai capital Bangkok

Image Source : TWITTER Several small explosions heard in Bangkok city

At least 2 persons were injured after explosions hit Bangkok city in Thailand early Friday. According to news agency ANI, several small explosions were heard in Bangkok in at least three locations, in which two people have suffered minor injuries.

Police have reached the spot of the explosion and further investigation was underway.

Loud bangs, similar to bomb explosions were heard twice at the Chong Nonsi BTS station, the local police said. Exit numbers 3 and 4 were closed for safety reasons following the blasts, the police said.

Police outside King Power Mahanakhon building near Chong Nonsi station of @BTS_SkyTrain where one loud bang was reported. https://t.co/G7sxux5es4 — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) August 2, 2019

The local police also reported loud bangs in Soi 57/1 on Rama 9 road, injuring two city road cleaners.

One loud bang was reported outside King Power Mahanakhon Building near the same BTS station, while three bangs were heard near the Government Complex on Chaeng Wattana Road at the same time.

Meanwhile, the police have cordoned off the ground near the two exits to examine the cause of the blasts.

Bangkok is currently hosting a regional security meeting of foreign ministers from the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) and their counterparts from world powers including the United States, China and Russia.

On Thursday, Thai police said they had found two fake bombs on Thursday near the venue of the regional security meeting.

The packages prompted a brief security scare but were quickly deemed harmless.

It was unclear whether the meeting was the target.

Police said two men had been arrested in connection with the fake bombs.

Also Read | Video shows fire at Texas Exxon Mobil refinery after blast

Also Read | 10 killed, 19 injured in China gas plant explosion

WATCH | 2 injured as blasts hit Bangkok