Mudslide kills 8, buries 5 houses in Nepal

Eight people were killed in a mudslide in two remote Nepal mountain villages on Tuesday.

Kathmandu Published on: July 23, 2019
Eight people were killed in a mudslide in two remote Nepal mountain villages on Tuesday.

The mudslide occurred in Gulmi District, 200 km west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu, and buried at least five houses, Government administrator Yadhunath Poudyal was cited as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Search and rescue operations were continuing but hampered by the ongoing rainfall.

The death toll from floods and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall across Nepal reached 67 on July 15, according to the Nepalese police.

