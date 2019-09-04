Imran Khan slams Pakistan Army for killing innocent people in Balochistan. Twist inside

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's old video has resurfaced. Interestingly, Khan can be seen slamming the Pakistan Army for bombing and killing innocent people in Balochistan. The video is back from 2016 when Khan was not Pakistan's Prime Minister.

In the video, Khan is addressing a gathering where he is questioning the Pakistan Army for killing their own people including women and children. He further accuses the Pakistan Army of the extra-judicial killings going on in Balochistan.

"Our army bombing people in Balochistan, how can we bomb our own people, is there any army you are bombin? It is our own people with their children, but it is important to understand are we just bombing out people, just think about the immorality of bombing villages with the women and children," Khan can be heard saying in the video all over social media.

VIDEO: Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is proclaiming that Pakistan army is committing genocide in Balochistan... Butchering children & women. Bombing its own people. Similar to what it did in East Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/vEAAOEzxNu — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) September 3, 2019

"You are talking about six million people in the tribal areas that are being bombed, their economy has been destroyed, they are living in refugee camps, how are they surviving, and what about the extra-judicial killing that is going on," he added.

He went on to say that crime against humanity is going on in Balochistan.

