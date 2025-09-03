As Yudh Abhyas 2025 kicks off in Alaska, here’s a complete list of India’s major military exercises Indian Army troops have arrived in Alaska for Yudh Abhyas 2025, a major bilateral military exercise with the United States. Read further for a comprehensive list of India’s key military exercises both army and navy.

New Delhi:

An Indian Army contingent arrived at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, to begin the 21st edition of Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025 with the US 11th Airborne Division. The drill scheduled from September 1 to 14 will focus on enhancing interoperability and readiness in multi-domain operations.

“Alongside US 11th Airborne Division troops, they’ll train in heliborne ops, mountain warfare, UAS/counter-UAS & joint tactical drills boosting UN PKO & multi-domain readiness,” the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Focus areas: From mountain warfare to counter-UAS ops

This year’s edition of Yudh Abhyas is tailored to high-altitude conditions and hybrid warfare. Key focus areas include:

Heliborne operations

Mountain warfare training

Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and counter-UAS techniques

Joint tactical drills

Peacekeeping operations under the United Nations framework

India’s growing global military footprint

Yudh Abhyas is part of a wider network of bilateral and multilateral military exercises India conducts with partner nations. These engagements shows India's increasing emphasis on military diplomacy and strategic alliances.

Major army exercises by country

Country Excersise Name France SHAKTI Russia INDRA USA YUDH ABHYAS, VAJRA PRAHAR Australia AUSTRA HIND-BAH Bangladesh SAMPRITI China HAND IN HAND Indonesia GARUDA Shakti Kazakhstan PRABAL DOSTYKK Maldives EKUVERIN Maongolia NOMADIC ELEPHANT Myanmar IMBEX Nepal SURYA KIRAN Oman AL NAGAH Seychelles LAMITIYE Sri Lanka MITRA SHAKTI Thailand MAITREE UK AJEYA WARRIOR END END

India's naval diplomacy

India's navy also participates in a host of multinational and bilateral naval drills, enhancing maritime security cooperation across the Indor-Pacific and beyond.

Key naval exercises involving India

Exercise Partner Countries MALABAR India, USA, Japan, Australia VARUNA India, France LA PEROUSE India, Australia, US, France, Japan, UK SEA DRAGON India, USA, Japan, Canada, South Korea KONKAN India, UK AIME & IMDEX India, ASEAN countries BRIGHT STAR India, 34 countries SALVEX India, USA SLINEX India, Sri Lanka SAMUDRA SHAKTI India, Indonesia AL-MOHED-AL-HINDI India, Saudi Arabia India-France-UAE PASSEX Trilateral naval drill KAMODO India, 36 countries AUSINDEX India, Australia SIMBEX India, Singapore

People aware of the geopolitics say the Yudh Abhyas between India and the United States is a balancing act amid both sides holding deliberations to broker the truce over tariffs. Defense officials also believe that the strategic partnership built over the last two decades between the two countries faces no risk due to the ongoing row over trade.

The objective of this exercise is to enhance joint training, coordination and combat skills between the armed forces of both countries.