As Yudh Abhyas 2025 kicks off in Alaska, here’s a complete list of India’s major military exercises

An Indian Army contingent arrived at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, to begin the 21st edition of Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025 with the US 11th Airborne Division. The drill scheduled from September 1 to 14 will focus on enhancing interoperability and readiness in multi-domain operations.“Alongside US 11th Airborne Division troops, they’ll train in heliborne ops, mountain warfare, UAS/counter-UAS & joint tactical drills boosting UN PKO & multi-domain readiness,” the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Focus areas: From mountain warfare to counter-UAS ops
This year’s edition of Yudh Abhyas is tailored to high-altitude conditions and hybrid warfare. Key focus areas include:
- Heliborne operations
- Mountain warfare training
- Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and counter-UAS techniques
- Joint tactical drills
- Peacekeeping operations under the United Nations framework
India’s growing global military footprint
Yudh Abhyas is part of a wider network of bilateral and multilateral military exercises India conducts with partner nations. These engagements shows India's increasing emphasis on military diplomacy and strategic alliances.
Major army exercises by country
|
Country
|
Excersise Name
|
France
|
SHAKTI
|Russia
|INDRA
|USA
|YUDH ABHYAS, VAJRA PRAHAR
|Australia
|AUSTRA HIND-BAH
|Bangladesh
|SAMPRITI
|China
|HAND IN HAND
|Indonesia
|GARUDA Shakti
|Kazakhstan
|PRABAL DOSTYKK
|Maldives
|EKUVERIN
|Maongolia
|NOMADIC ELEPHANT
|Myanmar
|IMBEX
|Nepal
|SURYA KIRAN
|Oman
|AL NAGAH
|Seychelles
|LAMITIYE
|Sri Lanka
|MITRA SHAKTI
|Thailand
|MAITREE
|UK
|AJEYA WARRIOR
India's naval diplomacy
India's navy also participates in a host of multinational and bilateral naval drills, enhancing maritime security cooperation across the Indor-Pacific and beyond.
Key naval exercises involving India
|
Exercise
|
Partner Countries
|MALABAR
|India, USA, Japan, Australia
|VARUNA
|India, France
|LA PEROUSE
|India, Australia, US, France, Japan, UK
|SEA DRAGON
|India, USA, Japan, Canada, South Korea
|KONKAN
|India, UK
|AIME & IMDEX
|India, ASEAN countries
|BRIGHT STAR
|India, 34 countries
|SALVEX
|India, USA
|SLINEX
|India, Sri Lanka
|SAMUDRA SHAKTI
|India, Indonesia
|AL-MOHED-AL-HINDI
|India, Saudi Arabia
|India-France-UAE PASSEX
|Trilateral naval drill
|KAMODO
|India, 36 countries
|AUSINDEX
|India, Australia
|SIMBEX
|India, Singapore
People aware of the geopolitics say the Yudh Abhyas between India and the United States is a balancing act amid both sides holding deliberations to broker the truce over tariffs. Defense officials also believe that the strategic partnership built over the last two decades between the two countries faces no risk due to the ongoing row over trade.
The objective of this exercise is to enhance joint training, coordination and combat skills between the armed forces of both countries.