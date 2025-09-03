As Yudh Abhyas 2025 kicks off in Alaska, here’s a complete list of India’s major military exercises

Advertisement
Indian Army troops have arrived in Alaska for Yudh Abhyas 2025, a major bilateral military exercise with the United States. Read further for a comprehensive list of India’s key military exercises both army and navy.

List of India’s major military exercises
Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

An Indian Army contingent arrived at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, to begin the 21st edition of Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025 with the US 11th Airborne Division. The drill scheduled from September 1 to 14 will focus on enhancing interoperability and readiness in multi-domain operations.

“Alongside US 11th Airborne Division troops, they’ll train in heliborne ops, mountain warfare, UAS/counter-UAS & joint tactical drills boosting UN PKO & multi-domain readiness,” the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Focus areas: From mountain warfare to counter-UAS ops

This year’s edition of Yudh Abhyas is tailored to high-altitude conditions and hybrid warfare. Key focus areas include:

  • Heliborne operations
  • Mountain warfare training
  • Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and counter-UAS techniques
  • Joint tactical drills
  • Peacekeeping operations under the United Nations framework

India’s growing global military footprint

Yudh Abhyas is part of a wider network of bilateral and multilateral military exercises India conducts with partner nations. These engagements shows India's increasing emphasis on military diplomacy and strategic alliances.

Major army exercises by country  

Country

Excersise Name

France

SHAKTI
Russia INDRA 
USA YUDH ABHYAS, VAJRA PRAHAR
Australia AUSTRA HIND-BAH
Bangladesh SAMPRITI
China HAND IN HAND
Indonesia GARUDA Shakti
Kazakhstan PRABAL DOSTYKK
Maldives  EKUVERIN
Maongolia NOMADIC ELEPHANT
Myanmar IMBEX
Nepal SURYA KIRAN
Oman  AL NAGAH
Seychelles  LAMITIYE
Sri Lanka  MITRA SHAKTI 
Thailand  MAITREE
UK  AJEYA WARRIOR
END END 

India's naval diplomacy

India's navy also participates in a host of multinational and bilateral naval drills, enhancing maritime security cooperation across the Indor-Pacific and beyond.

Key naval exercises involving India 

Exercise 

Partner Countries 
MALABAR India, USA, Japan, Australia
VARUNA  India, France
LA PEROUSE India, Australia, US, France, Japan, UK
SEA DRAGON  India, USA, Japan, Canada, South Korea 
KONKAN  India, UK
AIME & IMDEX India, ASEAN countries 
BRIGHT STAR  India, 34 countries 
SALVEX  India, USA
SLINEX India, Sri Lanka 
SAMUDRA SHAKTI  India, Indonesia 
AL-MOHED-AL-HINDI India, Saudi Arabia 
India-France-UAE PASSEX Trilateral naval drill 
KAMODO  India, 36 countries 
AUSINDEX India, Australia
SIMBEX  India, Singapore 

People aware of the geopolitics say the Yudh Abhyas between India and the United States is a balancing act amid both sides holding deliberations to broker the truce over tariffs. Defense officials also believe that the strategic partnership built over the last two decades between the two countries faces no risk due to the ongoing row over trade.

The objective of this exercise is to enhance joint training, coordination and combat skills between the armed forces of both countries.

Top News

