Youth falls off Crystal Palm Mall in Jaipur, dies

A youth died on Wednesday after allegedly falling from a mall in posh area of the city with police suspecting it to be a suicide. The incident happened at Crystal Palm Mall located near 22 Godam area where the body of a youth (in 20's) was found lying in a pool of blood.

It is yet to be ascertained whether the deceased fell down or committed suicide.

Apparently, it is a case of suicide, said SHO Ashok Nagar police station Mohan Meena.

The Station House Officer said the body is yet to be identified and has been kept at SMS Hospital mortuary. No suicide note has been recovered. He said the footage of CCTV cameras are being analysed to establish facts.