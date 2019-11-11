'Will blow up Har Ki Pauri', Uttarakhand CM gets threat call

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has received an anonymous call threatening to blow up the famous Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar. According to police, the caller rang up Rawat on his mobile phone at around 3.30 pm on November 9. After the threatening call, security was tightened in the area surrounding Har Ki Pauri. The phone was received by the chief minister's protocol officer Anand Singh Rawat.

On the basis of a written complaint lodged by the protocol officer on Sunday, a case against has been registered and investigation launched. Police officials said security has been tightened around Har Ki Pairi ghat while more police personnel have been deployed at Haridwar railway station and bus stand.

Passengers at the railway station and bus stand are being checked round the clock.

People at Har Ki Pairi and adjoining ghats are also being checked by police personnel, and a tab is being kept on any suspicious activity, the official said.

