Which two unique railway stations in India are geographically divided between two states?

The two unique railway stations in India that are divided between two states are Navapur Railway Station (Gujarat/Maharashtra) and Bhawani Mandi Railway Station (Rajasthan/Madhya Pradesh). These two unique railway stations are physically split, with different parts of the platform, ticket counters, and waiting rooms belonging to different states.

Navapur Railway Station (Maharashtra & Gujarat)

Located on the Mumbai-Delhi main line, the Navapur Railway Station is uniquely divided between the Nandurbar district in Maharashtra and the Tapi district in Gujarat. A, yellow line on the platform marks the border, and benches are split between the two states. It is known that the station master's office is in Maharashtra, while the waiting room is in Gujarat.

Geographical Split: The station is approximately 800 metres long, with 500 metres in Gujarat's Tapi district and 300 metres in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district.

Facility Division: The ticket counter and railway police station are located in Maharashtra, while the station master’s office, waiting room, and washrooms are in Gujarat.

Unique Features: A wooden bench at the station is famously divided by a white line marking the state boundary, allowing passengers to sit in both states at once. Announcements are made in four languages: Marathi, Gujarati, Hindi, and English.

Legal Quirks: Due to different state laws, alcohol is prohibited on the Gujarat side, while certain tobacco products (pan masala/gutka) are restricted on the Maharashtra side.

Bhawani Mandi Railway Station (Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh)

The northern part of the Bhawani Mandi Railway Station falls in the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, while the southern part is in the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan. It is often cited that the ticket clerk sits in Madhya Pradesh, while the waiting queue forms in Rajasthan.

Geographical Split: The northern part of the platform lies in the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, while the southern part is in the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan.

Facility Division: Passengers often stand in a queue in Rajasthan to purchase tickets from a clerk sitting in Madhya Pradesh. The entrance and waiting rooms are primarily in Rajasthan, while the booking window is in Madhya Pradesh.

Unique Features: When a train stops, the engine may be in Rajasthan while the guard's coach remains in Madhya Pradesh. A signboard at the station clearly marks the boundary between the two states.