Two jawans martyred, three injured in IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Two jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar unit lost their lives and three others were injured in an IED blast planted by naxals in Jharjhara.

New Delhi Updated on: March 04, 2021 11:43 IST
Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Two jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar unit lost their lives and three others were injured in a Naxal-triggered improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Jharjhara area of West Singhbhum district. Police said that a massive search operation has been launched in the area.

The CRPF in a statement said that a pressure IED blast took place in the forest area of Hoyahatu village in West Singhbhum around 8:45 am. 

Two other jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguars and a Central Reserve Police Force personnel were injured in the blast, they said. The joint team was out for an operation in the area.

