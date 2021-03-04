Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Two jawans martyred, three injured in IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Two jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar unit lost their lives and three others were injured in a Naxal-triggered improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Jharjhara area of West Singhbhum district. Police said that a massive search operation has been launched in the area.

The CRPF in a statement said that a pressure IED blast took place in the forest area of Hoyahatu village in West Singhbhum around 8:45 am.

Two other jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguars and a Central Reserve Police Force personnel were injured in the blast, they said. The joint team was out for an operation in the area.

