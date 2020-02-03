'We support CAA' posters seen in an Indore wedding

We support CAA posters seen in Indore wedding

At a time when there are protests taking place against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the country, in Madhya Pradesh, a unique wedding function has surfaced where posters in support of CAA and NRC were seen on the stage.

Guest who attended the wedding function was left amazed after witnessing that posters in support of CAA and NRC were displayed. Meanwhile, the groom's father Dilip Pawar said not only in this marriage function but they have displayed pro-CAA posters in other events in order to create awareness among Muslims that it is not against them. On NRC, he said that the law has not even been brought in the Parliament so why to protest against it.

The wedding function was being hosted by former Sarpanch Dilip Pawar and had guests from both BJP and Congress parties among others.

Protests against CAA have been continuing across the nation ever since the controversial law has been passed in the Parliament. However, the BJP-led NDA government in the Centre has bee repeatedly saying that the law is not meant to take away anybody's citizenship but it is meant to give citizenship persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

