Waqf Board money laundering case: Delhi Court reserves decision on ED chargesheet against Amanatullah Khan

Waqf Board money laundering case: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court today (November 13) reserved its orders on whether to take cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case.

The chargesheet names Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amanatullah Khan and Mariam Siddiqui. The Special Judge Jitendra Singh, fixed November 14 for pronouncement of its orders on cognisance part.

During the hearing, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the court that the proceeds of crime were invested in property, which was purchased in the name of Amanatullah Khan's second wife, Mariam Siddiqui. The ED alleged that a property worth Rs. 36 crores were acquired in Okhla under Khan's direction, with Rs. 27 crore paid in cash.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh questioned the ED about how Amanatullah Khan was connected to the money laundering offence. In response, the ED cited a diary and WhatsApp chats, pointing out that Khan's name appeared multiple times in the diary, written by Kausar Imam Siddiqui, along with matching financial transactions. The ED also referred to messages stating, "Netaji ko paisa pahuncha diya," and noted that the transaction on the same day corresponded with this message.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently arrested Amanatullah Khan from his Okhla residence in connection with a money laundering case related to irregularities in appointments at the Delhi Waqf Board during his tenure as its chairman. The agency filed a 110-page supplementary chargesheet in the case, which also named Mariam Siddiqui as an accused. However, Siddiqui was not arrested by the ED.