Vladimir Putin, Russian President, to visit India at PM Modi's invitation on December 4 and 5 Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov called President Putin's upcoming India visit "extremely grand" as a state visit and "fruitful in every sense," according to his VGTRK Russian State TV interview.

New Delhi:

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India on December 4 and 5 for a high-level state engagement, including the 23rd India-Russia Summit on December 5. Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed active preparations with Indian counterparts, noting simultaneous announcements from New Delhi and Moscow closer to the dates. The visit fulfills the annual summit commitment between Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.​

Expectations of grand outcomes

Yuri Ushakov described the trip as "extremely grand" due to its state visit status and "fruitful in every sense," per an interview with VGTRK Russian State TV. It offers a platform for in-depth discussions on bilateral ties and pressing global matters, building on recent high-level interactions like External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar's Moscow visit where Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated the timeline.​

India and Russia set to finalise major deals

Deepening special and privileged strategic partnership

India and Russia are actively working to finalise a range of bilateral agreements, initiatives, and projects in preparation for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India for the 23rd Annual India-Russia Summit scheduled for early December. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently held extensive talks in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to smooth the path for these developments.

Jaishankar emphasised that the upcoming agreements will add significant substance and depth to the longstanding Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries, reinforcing their multilayered cooperation.

A focus on global and regional stability

The discussions also include exchange of views on pressing global issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Middle East tensions, and Afghanistan. India continues to support efforts aimed at establishing peace and hopes for an early cessation of conflict, recognizing the importance of stability to the international community.

Continuing annual summits and relationship

The India-Russia annual summit is a key mechanism through which the two leaders review the full spectrum of bilateral ties. This will be the 23rd such meeting, underscoring the ongoing commitment of both countries to maintain and enhance cooperation in political, economic, defence, and cultural spheres. PM Modi’s last visit to Moscow for the summit was in July of the previous year, reflecting the consistent engagement between the two nations.

The summit is expected to yield significant outcomes including agreements on labour mobility programs, energy cooperation, and defence technology transfers, all contributing to a strengthened strategic and economic partnership. Both nations continue to innovate ways to navigate global geopolitical pressures and sanctions while reinforcing their bilateral ties.

Strategic bilateral momentum

The summit underscores deepening India-Russia partnership amid global tensions, including US tariffs on Indian goods linked to Russian oil imports. Preparations follow National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's August Moscow trip and Putin's expressed anticipation at the Valdai Club, praising Modi as a "reasonable, wise leader" committed to national interests.​