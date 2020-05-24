Image Source : FILE Vijayawada & Visakhapatnam airports to operate domestic flights from May 26

Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam airports are allowed to operate domestic flights from May 26, Airports Authority of India (AAI) Official informed on Sunday.

Meanwhile Andhra Pradesh have issued guidelines for flight passengers. Says, "All the passengers will have to go through quarantine procedure. Only home quarantine under discussion. But for now passengers will have to go to paid or government quarantine."

The Mumbai airport will deal with only 50 domestic flights per day from Monday while the Kolkata and Bagdogra airports in West Bengal will handle domestic services from May 28, senior government officials said on Sunday.

A day before resumption of domestic commercial passenger flights across India, states expressed their reluctance to deal with so many incoming passengers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

