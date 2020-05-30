Saturday, May 30, 2020
     
Leopard enters residential area in Nashik, attacks two

Two persons were attacked by a leopard in Indira Nagar area of Maharashtra's Nashik city in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Nashik Published on: May 30, 2020 12:40 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY/ FILE

Leopard enters residential area in Nashik, attacks two (Representational Image)

Two persons were attacked by a leopard in Indira Nagar area of Maharashtra's Nashik city in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The incident took place at around 5.30 am when the leopard entered Rajsarathi Housing Society in Indira Nagar, an official said.

The animal attacked a senior citizen on the building's staircase and when he raised an alarm, it ran outside and proceeded to attack a passerby, the official said.

Both police and forest officials were alerted immediately, but the leopard could not be traced, he said.

The victims sustained minor injuries, the official said, adding that the incident was captured by CCTV cameras in the area.

According to some reports, prior to Indira Nagar, the leopard was spotted in Mumbai Naka area and at Tidke Colony in the city.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

