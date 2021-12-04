Veteran journalist Vinod Dua passes away, cremation tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MALLIKADUA Vinod Dua passes away

Highlights Vinod Dua was a Hindi broadcast journalism pioneer with stints in several TV news channels.

He breathed his last on December 4, at the age of 67.

His daughter Mallika Dua shared the news with the public using her Instagram handle.

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua breathed his last on Saturday, after battling with an illness. His cremation will take place on December 5 at the Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi, at 12 PM

His daughter and comedian Mallika Dua penned a heartfelt note for him on her Instagram.

She wrote, "Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power.", she wrote on her Instagram handle.

He was admitted to Apollo Hospital's intensive care unit. He was hospitalised with Covid earlier this year, and his wife radiologist Padmavati 'Chinna' Dua succumed to the virus.

"He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel and drive each other up the wall,", Mallika Dua further added to the post.

Vinod Dua and his wife were in a hospital in Gurgaon when the second Covid wave was at its peak. The journalist's health had suffered ever since and he had been in and out of hospitals.

The couple is also parents to elder daughter Bakul Dua, a clinical psychologist.

