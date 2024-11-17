Vande Bharat train passenger spots insect in sambar, know how Railways reacted

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Passenger showing Insect found in sambhar

In a shocking development, a passenger travelling on Vande Bharat Express found an insect in the sambar served. The incident is reported to have taken place in the train running on the Tirunelveli to Chennai route. The visuals of the incident, which went viral on social media, sparked outrage with people raising questions about the quality of food being served on the train.

Train number 20666 Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express was on its way to Madurai when passengers were served breakfast but a passenger spotted an insect as soon as he opened the box. After reaching Madurai station, the passenger also lodged a complaint about the negligence. Following this, the Railways apologized for the negligence regarding breakfast and promised to take action against the licensee.

Subsequently, the Railways have now imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the caterer who served the food on the train. The Railways has said that it considering all possibilities of contaminated food. It also assured to provide quality food to the passengers. Moreover, Railways also said that to scrutinize the food quality, a regular inspection will also be done.

Notably, Chennai-Tireenvelli is a high-demand route. Accordingly, the Chennai–Tirunelveli Egmore Vande Bharat train runs with the highest occupancy rate at 119 per cent. And because of that the Railway recently decided to to double the number of coaches of Vande Bharat Express from eight to sixteen. In this regard, the Southern Railway initiated expansion and safety checks to support the increase, which will boost passenger capacity per trip from 530 to 1,228.

(Reported by: Anamika Gaur)