Thursday, January 16, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Vaishno Devi Katra cancelled for 50 days

Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Vaishno Devi Katra cancelled for 50 days

The Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra is cancelled for 50 days due to necessary remodelling at Jammu Tawi yard. The service will be suspended from January 16 to March 6. Passengers are advised to plan alternate travel options during this period.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Published : Jan 16, 2025 20:01 IST, Updated : Jan 16, 2025 20:10 IST
Vande Bharat Express Vaishno Devi Katra
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Vande Bharat train during its flag-off.

Northern Railways has announced the cancellation of the Vande Bharat Express service connecting Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra for 50 days. The semi-high-speed train will remain out of service from January 16 to March 6 due to the remodelling of the Jammu Tawi yard.

The cancellation is a result of essential infrastructural work at the Jammu Tawi yard, which will impact train operations for the mentioned period. Passengers are advised to make alternate travel arrangements during this period.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement