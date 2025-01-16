Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Vaishno Devi Katra cancelled for 50 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Vande Bharat train during its flag-off.

Northern Railways has announced the cancellation of the Vande Bharat Express service connecting Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra for 50 days. The semi-high-speed train will remain out of service from January 16 to March 6 due to the remodelling of the Jammu Tawi yard.

The cancellation is a result of essential infrastructural work at the Jammu Tawi yard, which will impact train operations for the mentioned period. Passengers are advised to make alternate travel arrangements during this period.