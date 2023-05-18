Uttarakhand: World's highest Shiva temple, Tungnath, is tilting by 5 to 6 degrees, reveals ASI report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Uttarakhand: World's highest Shiva temple, Tungnath

Rudraprayag: In a recent study conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the government body found that the world's highest Shiva temple, Tungnath, in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand has tilting into the ground slightly. Among the sanctified shrines, Tunganath, the third of the Panch Kedar, situated at an altitude of 3,680 metres 12,800 feet, has the distinction of being the temple located at the highest point in the world.

As per a recent study by the ASI, it has been found that Tungnath temple has inclined about 5 to 6 degrees. Apart from this, idols and small structures are tilting by 10 degrees.

Glass scale to measure movement on wall

Manoj Kumar Saxena, Superintendent Archaeologist of ASI's Dehradun is also expressing great concern over the tilting of the temple stating that it may cause problems for the future. They will first try to find the root cause of the damage, and then try to repair it immediately. Along with this, complete data will be prepared after inspection of the temple premises.

At the same time, ASI officials are also ascertaining the reasons for the sliding and sinking of the lower part of the temple, due to which the temple is tilting. According to ASI officials, if required, they will try to replace the damaged foundation stone after consultations with experts. Now, the agency has fixed glass scales, that can measure the movement on the walls of the main temple.

ASI to take over Tungnath temple

Earlier also a letter was written to the ASI by the Central government to take over the temple. If reports are to go by, the government has also started the process of declaring it as a monument of national importance and issued a notification seeking objections from the public as a matter of procedure. It has given a two-month period to register any objections.

This temple also comes under Badri Kedar Mandir Committee (BKTC) like Kedarnath Dham. Meawnhile, the BKTC and the local authorities of the temple have raised objections to handing over the Tungnath temple to the ASI.

Only locals worship in Tungnath temple

Locals only worship in the Tungnath temple. Priests are not appointed here by the Badri Kedar Temple Committee. Till date, the management of this temple has been done by the Badri Kedar Temple Committee and the local rights authorities. The Badri Kedar Temple Committee and the rights holders have decided to oppose the declaration of the temple as a national heritage.

Ajendra Ajay, chairman of the Badri Kedar Temple Committee, said that a notification has been issued by the Archaeological Survey of India to take the Tungnath temple under its protection. Along with this, objections have also been sought in the matter.

In the board meeting, this proposal has been discussed with the officials and the local authorities. If everyone is objecting to handing over the temple to the ASI, then the temple committee will also register an objection.

Lord Shiva's arms are worshiped in Tungnath

In Tungnath, Lord Shiva is worshiped as the third Kedar out of the Panch Kedars. Here the arms of Lord Shiva are worshipped. Tungnath Dham is a religious place as well as a very beautiful tourist place. There is an influx of devotees and tourists throughout the year. Tungnath Dham, a tourist destination known as Mini Switzerland, is situated just above Chopta.

