Uttarakhand pushes energy-saving drive amid global fuel concerns, Dhami govt announces major reforms

New Delhi:

Uttarakhand government on Wednesday unveiled a wide-ranging plan aimed at reducing fuel consumption and promoting sustainable living across the state. The decisions were taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, where the government approved several short-term and long-term measures focused on energy conservation, public transport, clean energy and changes in everyday lifestyle habits.

Officials said the steps are part of a broader attempt to prepare the state for global economic challenges while also encouraging responsible consumption.

Global crises behind the push

During the meeting, Chief Minister Dhami said the world continues to face pressure on supply chains due to multiple international crises, including the post-COVID economic slowdown, the Russia-Ukraine war and tensions in West Asia.

According to the government, these developments have directly impacted fuel prices, fertilizer imports and food supply systems, increasing economic pressure on India as well. Dhami said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly urged citizens to adopt small but practical lifestyle changes that can support the country during difficult global conditions.

Work from home and no vehicle day planned

One of the key decisions taken by the Cabinet is the promotion of work-from-home practices, especially in situations where physical presence is not necessary. Government departments will increasingly use video conferencing for meetings, while private companies will also be encouraged to adopt remote working models.

The government has also decided to introduce a weekly “No Vehicle Day”. On this day, employees may be encouraged to work from home and citizens will be urged to avoid unnecessary vehicle use. In another move aimed at reducing fuel consumption, the number of vehicles attached to the Chief Minister and ministers will be cut by 50 percent.

Officials handling multiple departments will also be restricted to using only one government vehicle per day.

Transport and electric vehicles rule

The Transport Department has been directed to improve the capacity and frequency of public buses to encourage people to shift away from private vehicles. At the same time, the Dhami government is preparing to roll out a stronger Electric Vehicle (EV) policy.

Under the new approach, half of all newly purchased government vehicles will compulsorily be electric vehicles. The state also plans to expand EV charging stations on priority. The government believes these steps can gradually reduce Uttarakhand’s dependence on conventional fuel.

Tourism promotion to replace foreign travel

The Cabinet also decided to limit official foreign visits by government representatives. Instead, the state plans to aggressively promote domestic tourism under a “Visit My State” campaign.

The government will focus on expanding religious tourism, wellness tourism, eco-tourism and rural tourism circuits across Uttarakhand. Destination weddings are also being promoted as a major tourism opportunity. To simplify the process, the state plans to introduce a Single Window Clearance system for wedding-related permissions.

Officials said efforts will also be made to attract overseas Indians to spend vacations in Uttarakhand.

The state government is also preparing public awareness campaigns under the slogan “Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan” to encourage citizens to contribute through small behavioural changes.

As part of this, local products will be promoted through a “Made in State” campaign, while government departments will be instructed to strictly follow Make in India procurement norms. Interestingly, the government also plans to encourage citizens to voluntarily limit gold purchases for one year as part of broader economic awareness efforts.

Low-oil food and natural farming in focus

The Dhami government has also linked public health with its energy-saving mission. Schools, hospitals and government canteens will be encouraged to reduce edible oil usage, while hotels, dhabas and street food vendors may be asked to introduce low-oil menu options.

On the agriculture front, farmers will receive training in natural farming, zero-budget farming and bio-input techniques. The government says these measures are aimed at reducing dependence on chemical fertilizers while improving soil health.

Uttarakhand is also planning to speed up approvals for mining, solar and power projects. A High-Powered Committee led by the Chief Secretary will now aim to clear proposals within 60 days.

Meanwhile, PNG connections will be expanded in mission mode and rooftop solar systems under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana will be promoted more aggressively. The Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Departments have also been asked to promote biogas projects in rural areas.