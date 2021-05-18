Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand govt extends corona curfew till May 25

The Uttarakhand government on Monday announced that it has extended Covid curfew till May 25 due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state. Giving information about the important decisions taken regarding the Covid-19 curfew in the high-level meeting, government spokesman Subodh Uniyal said that the COVID-19 lockdown will be implemented from May 18 to 6 am to May 25 at 6 am.

"A maximum of 20 people will be allowed in the wedding ceremony and RTPCR test will be mandatory before 72 hours. COVID-19 curfew will be valid only for the visit of the patient to the doctor, the pass will be given on the e-pass application in the health emergency", read an official note.

At Bank's request, the procedure was carried out from 10 am to 2 pm, the same arrangement will also be applicable to the State Employees Finance Institute.

Also, the Uttarkhand Police has decided to keep police personnel aged 55 years and above and pregnant police personnel free of COVID frontline duty in the state.

Women police personnel having infants below one year of age too will also be kept free of COVID-19 duty, said an official statement issued by the state police.

"Policemen above 55 years of age, pregnant police personnel, and women police personnel having infants below one year of age should be kept free of COVID frontline duty. And they should be allotted task where their need to be in touch of public remain the least," it said.

(With ANI inputs)

