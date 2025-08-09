Uttarakhand CM announces Rs 5 lakh aid for Dharali disaster victims Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced Rs 5 lakh immediate assistance for families in Dharali whose homes were destroyed and for the kin of those who lost their lives in the recent disaster.

Dehradun:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has sanctioned Rs 5 lakh each as immediate financial aid for families in Dharali village, Tehsil Bhatwadi, District Uttarkashi, whose homes have been completely damaged in the recent disaster. The same amount will be provided to the families of those who lost their lives in the calamity. According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), a three-member committee, headed by the Secretary, Revenue, has been set up to oversee rehabilitation and sustainable livelihood measures for affected villagers. The committee will submit its preliminary report within a week.

The state government stressed that relief and rehabilitation are being undertaken on a priority basis, ensuring all necessary support for the well-being and revival of affected communities.

CM Dhami’s ground visit

On Thursday, CM Dhami visited disaster-hit areas in Pauri Garhwal to assess the damage caused by a devastating cloudburst in Pabau and Thalisain blocks. He instructed the administration to expedite rescue and relief operations, assuring victims of full government support.

In Dharali, at least 50 civilians, eight jawans, and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) remain missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods and landslides on August 5. Several road links, including Bartwari, Linchigad, Gangrani, Harsil, and Dharali, have been severely damaged.

Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel are supplying stranded tourists with food, medical aid, and shelter. Tourists are being evacuated from Nelong helipad, which is connected by road to Gangotri, facilitating smoother movement of relief teams. However, Dharali civil helipad remains non-operational due to a mudslide.

The Army, in coordination with civil authorities, has intensified Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. Search and rescue dogs have been deployed in key areas to locate survivors and missing personnel.