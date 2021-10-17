UP Deputy CM KP Maurya opens heritage hotel near Ganga River in Allahabad

Follow us on Image Source : KP MAURYA (TWITTER). @KPMAURYA1 UP Dy CM KP Maurya opens heritage hotel near Ganga River in Allahabad.

On Saturday (October 16), Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya inaugurated a heritage hotel in Daraganj area near the Ganga river in Allahabad.

The 'Badi Kothi' will be managed by private firm WelcomHeritage.

Maurya said, “Allahabad is far behind in terms of big hotels. However, any tourist who comes here will be very surprised to know that an important history of India's freedom struggle lies there."

Built in 1540, the 'Badi Kothi' is a palatial building made of sandstone with 24 rooms, a hall, restaurant, and a terrace swimming pool.

It has seen several prominent visitors in the past like former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

He said the city is full of possibilities as it needs 5-star and 7-star hotels.

