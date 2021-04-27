Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Dinesh Sharma hospitalised days after testing COVID positive

Image Source : ANI UP Dy CM Dinesh Sharma hospitalised days after testing COVID positive.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday, nearly a week after he tested positive for the coronavirus. Sharma informed about his hospitalisation in a tweet.

"A few days ago, I tested positive for COVID-19. After consultation with doctors, I was in home isolation. For better treatment, I have been hospitalised," he tweeted in Hindi.

The deputy chief minister was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute (SGPGI) of Medical Sciences.

The 57-year-old BJP leader and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus on April 21.

Sharma said, "I am confident that with your good wishes, and under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the war against corona will be won.

By the grace of God, I will regain health and serve the people of the state with double energy.

