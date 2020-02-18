Uttar Pradesh Budget 2020: Who got what

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday presented a Rs 5,12,860.72 crore budget for FY 2020-21. The budget has provisions for new schemes worth Rs 10,967.87 crore. This time around, Yogi's budget is Rs 33,159 crore more than the previous year's budget. Here's who got what.

Ayodhya

For the development of the pilgrim city Ayodhya as a tourist spot, Rs 85 crore have been earmarked in the Uttar Pradesh Budget. Rs 10 crore have been allocated for the renovation of Tulsi Smarak Bhawan. Rs 500 crore have been earmarked for an airport in Ayodhya while Rs 92.5 crore for airports under the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

Varanasi

Rs 180 crore have been earmarked in Uttar Pradesh budget for setting up a cultural centre in Varanasi, Rs 200 crore for expansion and beautification of Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Jewar Airport

A fund of Rs 2,000 crore has been allotted for the Noida International Greenfield Airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Jewar. The airport is expected to go operational by 2023.

Rail projects

Kanpur Metro Rail project: Rs 358 crore

Agra Metro Rail project: Rs 286 crore

Metro rail projects in Gorakhpur and other cities: Rs 200 crore

Rashtriya Prerna Sthal

Rs 50 crore has been allotted for the proposal of setting up of Rashtriya Prerna Sthal in Lucknow.

Ganga Expressway

A provision of Rs 2,000 crore has been made for about 637 km long 'Ganga Expressway' from Meerut to Prayagraj, which will be the longest expressway of the country.

Vedic Vigyan Kendra

The Uttar Pradesh government has earmarked Rs 18 crore for the construction of a "vedic vigyan kendra" under Kashi Hindu Vishwavidyalaya.

Subsidies

The Uttar Pradesh Budget provides for Rs 8 crore subsidy for the Kailash Mansarovar yatra and Rs 10 lakh for Sindhu Darshan.

Tourism

The budget has proposed Rs 50 crore to promote tourism units under the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Police - 2018. Development of Garhmuketshwar in Hapur district to conserve cultural and ancient heritage, development of water sports in Ramgarh Taal in Gorakhpur, construction of heliports at important tourist centres and the implementation of 46 tourism schemes have also been proposed in the budget.