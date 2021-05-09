Image Source : PTI Partial 'corona curfew' imposed in Uttar Pradesh extended till May 17

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended curfew-like lockdown in the entire state till Monday (May 17) amid a surge in coronavirus cases. The restrictions were set to be lifted tomorrow morning. However, now, all shops and establishments will now remain closed till Monday at 7 am.

The corona curfew imposed in the state has been extended till May 17, Additional Chief Secretary (Information), Navneet Sehgal, said in a statement issued.

This is the third extension of lockdown-like curfew in the country's most populous state.

The decision to extend lockdown was taken for breaking the chain of coronavirus. During this period, all essential services will be allowed and vaccination drive will continue. It was also decided to intensify the sanitisation drive in all the 75 districts to break the virus chain.

As many as 298 people died due to coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as 26,847 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection count to 14,80,315. So far, the infection has claimed 15,170 lives in the state.

