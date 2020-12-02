Image Source : TWITTER UP: 8 killed after sand-laden truck overturns on parked car in Kaushambi

As many as eight people were killed after a truck laden with sand overturned on a car parked on the roadside in Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place at Devi ganj intersection of Kadhadham Kotwali in UP's Kaushambi. Two people are still feared trapped inside the car.

All the deceased are said to be locals who were returning after attending a wedding ceremony nearby.

DM Amit Singh, present on the spot, confirmed the death of eight people. Seven people died on the spot, while a woman died in the district hospital during treatment. He also confirmed that all possible help will be provided to the family of those killed in the accident.

According to initial reports, the truck lost control after one of its tire got burst.

The matter is being investigated.

