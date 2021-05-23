UP BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh seeks audit of private hospitals

Image Source : PTI Dhirendra Singh, BJP legislator from Jewar Assembly area of Greater Noida, has written a letter to PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath demanding an audit of private hospitals.

Dhirendra Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Jewar Assembly area of Greater Noida, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding an audit of private hospitals that have been overcharging patients in the Covid crisis.

"I have not complained against any particular hospital. The doctors are working like heroes during the pandemic but many private hospitals have forgotten their social responsibilities. It is time to wake their conscience, an audit is required for such hospitals who are accused of overcharging," said Dhirendra Singh.

He said that some hospitals force patients to deposit extra money for oxygen at a time when the pandemic is raging in the country, some levy extra 'emergency charges' on a CT scan, and many have made bills amounting to lakhs of rupees for critical and non-critical patients.

He further said, "At such a time, when private hospitals play a crucial role in fighting the pandemic, there are a number of complaints against them for overcharging, with bills as proof. For a better healthcare system in the country, not only do such practices have to stop, but hospitals must also adopt a couple of primary health centers in nearby villages as a corporate social responsibility. This will help improve the health infrastructure of the villages."

Following the letter, the district chief medical officer (CMO) has sought responses from private hospitals in Gautam Buddha Nagar within three days.

Gautam Buddha Nagar Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Deepak Auri said, "If found overcharging, strict action will be taken against the private hospitals."

