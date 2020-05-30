UNLOCK 1 guidelines: No international air travel allowed

Image Source : PTI FILE

The government on Saturday gave citizens ample relaxations throughout the country as it laid new guidelines till June 30. International travel across the country will continue to remain prohibited, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an official notification today.

Meanwhile, the government has given a go-ahead to inter-state and intra-state government of persons and goods. No separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for such movements. "However, if a State/ UT, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation, proposes to regulate the movement of persons, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement, and the related procedures to be followed," the order said.

Among other things that continue to remain prohibited in the country include operation of metro services, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places, social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions/and other large congregations.

